Voting machines tested for accuracy in Miami-Dade ahead of Nov. 3 election

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White calls it a confidence test.

Voters should know their election results are accurate, and the county’s elections department is conducting a logic and accuracy test for its voting equipment that will be used in the general election Nov. 3.

“Making sure that our voting machines are capturing the results correctly and tabulating accurately is the foundation of that,” White says.

As part of the test, staff cast ballots according to a predetermined outcome and then those “votes” are tabulated to make sure the numbers match up and are transmitted correctly.

White predicts a historic 80% turnout for this election, with the majority choosing to vote by mail and take advantage of early voting at 33 sites across the county.

“Election Day continues to decrease as people have become more accustomed to early voting and how convenient it is,” she says.

Over 610,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out in Miami-Dade County, and 140,000 have already come back.

White says her department is thoroughly prepared and expects everything to run smoothly come Election Day — but she still has advice for voters.

“It’s very important for voters to be prepared,” she says. “If you look at your sample ballot in advance and you know exactly who you’re going to vote for at your early voting site or precinct, that’s going to help expedite lines as well.”

