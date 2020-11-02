Broward and Miami-Dade will be under close watch by DOJ on Election Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Justice Department will be scattered across the country ensuring federal voting rights laws are enforced Tuesday, and three of the places they’re paying special attention are in South Florida.

Of the 44 jurisdictions in 18 states that the DOJ said it would send personnel to, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are included.

“Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment,” Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said in a news release. “The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

The department says it will also “take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.” You can report possible violations of the Voting Rights Act at civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 800-253-3931.

Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should be reported immediately to local election officials and threats of violence should be reported to police by calling 911, the DOJ says. “These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted.”

Here’s a list of the jurisdictions where the DOJ says it will be sending personnel: