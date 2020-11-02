Former President Barack Obama to campaign for Biden in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Joe Biden Monday night at Florida International University’s main campus in Miami-Dade County.

Earlier in the day, the former president is holding a rally in Atlanta and Biden himself will be campaigning in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ohio holds 18 electoral votes and is a state that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Biden will travel to Pennsylvania next, where Trump also held a rally over the weekend.

South Florida is a big area that both candidates are gunning for and Florida is also one of the key battleground states that Trump won during the 2016 election.

On Monday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris talked up Biden’s labor credentials during a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania.

If she and Biden win the White House, she said, “we will probably have the most pro-labor administration we’ve seen in a long time.”

Harris made her remarks in Luzerne County, her first of three stops in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday. The region was once a major hub of anthracite coal mining, and the county backed Trump in 2016 after previously supporting Obama.

Harris is pitching Biden’s plan to expand skills training and suggesting there’s no false choice between tackling climate change and saving jobs. Harris said a Biden administration will work to make the country the world’s top maker of electric vehicles.

She was direct about Pennsylvania’s importance. She says, “Pennsylvania’s gonna determine the outcome of this election.”