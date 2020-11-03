Broward expects 100,000 more voters at polls on Election Day

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Joshua Tracey was outside his voting location at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miramar resident was the first to line up to cast his Election Day ballot at City Hall.

“I just feel like it was more important this election — more than any other,” Tracey said.

Officials expect about 100,000 more voters at the polls in Broward County. Peter Antonacci, Broward County’s supervisor of elections, said about 70% of voters had already cast a ballot before Election Day.

Lana Linda was also among the early risers in Miramar who voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“Anything is better than Trump and Biden is for the people. He’s for more equality and Trump is just a different era. He’s been in there four years and I don’t see any improvement,” Linda said.

Keith Schaefer was in the minority who woke up early to vote for President Donald Trump in Miramar.

“He brought unemployment down. He’s going to take care of the pandemic and I just can’t see voting for Joe Biden. He’s just not up for the job," Schaefer said.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

