Socialism fears shadow Trump-Biden fight for Florida’s 29 electoral college votes

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Mervat Harry said she’s planning to vote for President Donald Trump because she believes he’s in the best position to lead the nation for the next four years.

The 57-year-old Tarpon Springs resident, who was born in Egypt and lived in Sudan before moving to the United States, said she planned to cast her vote on Election Day. She is concerned about the country moving toward socialism.

“I know the meaning of socialism,” the former substitute teacher said.

Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state’s 29 electoral votes. Millions have already voted by mail and in-person before Tuesday’s election, setting records for early voting.

Biden is not a socialist; he is a moderate Democrat who stands against Cuba’s record on human rights and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who he has described as a tyrant.

Keegan Connolly, a 25-year-old registered Democrat from Tallahassee, said he cast his ballot during early voting on Friday for Joe Biden. Connolly said he trusts Biden to surround himself with the right people.

"Trump has been so corrosive to the presidency and to his ability to conduct foreign policy and maintain stable relationships both here and abroad, Connolly, a researcher at a non-profit said while explaining why he voted for Biden. “I feel he’s just more level-headed.”

Besides the presidential race, 27 congressional seats are at stake in Florida. Miami-Dade voters will select a mayor.

Florida residents will also get to vote on six state constitutional amendments, including an increase in the minimum wage.

Here is the Election Day report:

STATE TOTAL: 9,069,761

MAIL: 4,737,540

EARLY VOTE: 4,332,221

MIAMI-DADE TOTAL: 1,013,578

MAIL: 499,955

EARLY VOTE: 513,623

BROWARD TOTAL: 831,678

MAIL: 466,967

EARLY VOTE: 364,711

MONROE TOTAL: 37,247

MAIL: 21,922

EARLY VOTE: 15,325

