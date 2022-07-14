Make it Count: Information on voter registration, upcoming election

With the 2022 Primary and General Election approaching, it’s important for you to check your voter registration status and information.

Here are all the links you need to protect your vote and “Make it Count.”

TO REGISTER TO VOTE head to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

There, you can register, update your information and/or check if you’re already registered. You will need your Florida driver’s license and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

IF YOU LIVE IN MIAMI-DADE:

You can go to the Miami-Dade Co. Supervisor of Elections website for all the information you’ll need.

On the right-hand side of the page, a box titled “Important Election Information,” has information on redistricting, the upcoming primary, and ways to update your voter information along with a customized sample ballot.

Ad

You can check your voter information and a sample ballot in Miami-Dade, here.

All information you could need for the August 23rd Primary is here.

If you would like to vote-by-mail in Miami-Dade County, head to this section of the website for instructions and a request form.

If you would like to vote early you can do so between Monday, Aug. 8th and Sunday, Aug. 21st. Click here for Miami-Dade’s full schedule.

IF YOU LIVE IN BROWARD:

You can go to the Broward Supervisor of Elections website for all the information you’ll need.

Ad

On the top portion of the page is information on registering to vote, drop box locations and Election Day precincts.

You can check your voter information and a sample ballot in Broward, here. The section also lets you request a mail ballot, check the status of that ballot and look at your voting activity for the past 12 months.

If you would like to vote-by-mail in Broward County, head to this section of the website to request a ballot and if you’re looking for a location to drop it off, you can find it here.

To sign up to track your vote-by-mail ballot, you can register here.

Early voting locations and schedules for Broward are listed here and also in this PDF. Early voting will be happening between Saturday, Aug. 13th and Sunday, Aug. 21st.

Ad

IF YOU LIVE IN MONROE:

You can go to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections site.

Monroe County has all its sample ballots listed on its page. You can find them here.

If you don’t know what precinct you may now be in, due to redistricting, you can look it up using this Precinct Finder.

You can also request a mail ballot using this web page.

If you’d like to check your current voter information or are unsure if you’ve registered, you can do so here.

Early voting will happen in Monroe County between Monday, Aug. 8th and Saturday, Aug. 20th. Locations and more information can be found here.