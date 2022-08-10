Last day to request Primary Election vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 21: A vote-by-mail ballot envelope is shown to the media at the Miami-Dade Election Department headquarters on July 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The Miami-Dade County Elections Department began mailing the domestic vote-by-mail ballots to voters with a request on file for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In-person voting is underway in Miami-Dade. County. It began on Monday, Aug. 8 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21, while Broward County opens its early voting on Saturday, Aug. 13 and it will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21.

But if you’d rather cast your vote by mail, you can still request a ballot be mailed to you. You have until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 to get your request to vote in the Primary Election by contacting the Supervisor of Elections in your county.

Supervisors of Elections sent vote-by-mail ballots to voters who already had requests on file during a 7-day window, which is between 40 and 33 days before an election. This year’s send was between July 14 and 21.

So if you’d still like to request a vote-by mail ballot, there’s still time. Broward County and Miami-Dade County have an online portal that makes it fairly quick and simple to request a ballot. In Monroe County, a printable absentee ballot request form is available. You must already be registered to vote.

>Click here to request your mail ballot if you are a Broward County resident.

>Click here to request a vote-by-mail ballot if you are a Miami-Dade County resident.

>Click here for Monroe County’s printable absentee ballot request form.

Under Florida law, all registered voters are permitted to vote by mail.

You may also request a vote-by-mail ballot in person, by mail, email, fax or by phone from the Supervisor of Elections:

In Broward County, the Supervisor of Elections is Joe Scott. Call 954-357-8683 (VOTE) for information.

In Miami-Dade County, the Supervisor of Elections is Christina White. Call 305-499-8683 (VOTE) for information.

In Monroe County, the Supervisor of Elections is Joyce Griffin. Call (305) 292-3416.

Only the voter or a designated member of his or her immediate family or legal guardian can request a vote-by-mail ballot for the voter.

Immediate family means the designee’s spouse, parent, child, grandparent or sibling of the designee or of the designee’s spouse.

As a voter requesting a vote-by-mail ballot you must provide your:

Name

Address

Date of Birth

Signature (written requests only)

If an immediate family member or legal guardian is requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for you, that person must provide the above information about the voter as well as the following:

Requester’s name

Requester’s address

Requester’s driver’s license number (if available)

Requester’s relationship to voter

Requester’s signature (written requests only)

The ballot must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Primary day, Aug. 23, to be counted.

For the General Election on Nov. 8, deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29, 2022. And while the deadline for registering to vote in the Primary Election has passed, you can still register to vote for the General Election. That deadline is Oct. 11.