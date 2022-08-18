VIEW RESULTS: South Florida Primary Election Results

The Democratic challenger to Gov. Ron DeSantis is just one of the highly anticipated races that will be decided Tuesday night in Florida’s Primary Election.

Several Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Val Demings, are also hoping for the chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in the Midterm Election in November.

Locally, Democrats Lauren Book, who is currently a state senator, and former Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief are fighting for the chance to represent District 35 in the State Senate.

Broward Commissioner and former director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz is challenging Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen and Hava Holzhauer in the Primary for the chance to represent District 23 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There’s also been a tense battle for the District 20 House Seat between U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

Ad