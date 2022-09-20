Colleges hosting voter registration events in honor of National Voter Registration Day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three South Florida colleges are hosting voter registration drives Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

“Pizza to the Polls” is hosting a registration drive at Building 2 of Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus beginning at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, “Dream Defenders” is hosting drives at two South Florida universities.

The drive at the Florida Memorial University campus begins at 11 a.m., while its drive at Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus begins at noon.

A Dream Defenders news release didn’t give specific locations for those events.