Demings, Rubio preparing to debate Tuesday

MIAMI – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, are preparing for their first (and only) televised debate of the campaign on Tuesday.

The debate is set to take place in West Palm Beach

Rubio, who has largely led in the polls, was in Miami Friday meeting with a group of Cuban-American leaders.

Speaking to news media, he hit Demings on her record on Cuba, or what he characterized as a lack thereof.

“She’s never opined on Cuba until she decided to run for Senate, then she didn’t know what her position was,” Rubio said. “Now, obviously, she sort of just in very generic terms talks about it.”

He also hit Demings on her record in Congress.

“The last two years, her party has controlled the House, the Senate and the White House and I passed more bills than she has, which is not hard, because she’s passed zero,” Rubio said.

Meanwhile, Demings campaigned in Tampa this week.

She continues to hit Rubio over the airwaves, especially on his opposition to rape and incest exceptions for abortion restrictions.

She’s also continued to hit Rubio on his attendance record.

Tuesday’s debate is scheduled for 7 p.m.