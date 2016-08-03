Tropical Storm Earl gaining strength in Caribbean

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Tuesday morning, is getting stronger in the Caribbean Sea. The storm is not expected to affect the United States.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said as of 11 p.m., Earl was moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Its center was just east of Belize City.

Earl is expected to continue traveling west toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

“It will bring heavy rain to parts of Central America and Mexico,” chief certified meteorologist Betty Davis said.