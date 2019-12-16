Cooler temperatures will bring increase in windy conditions this week

Winter weather in South Florida typically has people flocking to the area, but this week won’t necessarily be picture perfect for outdoor plans.

A strong cold front will slide into the region Wednesday, first bringing showers and thunderstorms.

The most noticeable impact of front may not be the rain, but rather the wind that will follow.

Wednesday will start out with a gentle west wind, but by mid-late afternoon, this will shift to the north and increase in intensity. Gusts may exceed 30 mph Wednesday evening.

Windy weather ahead.

Thursday will likely bring the strongest winds, with gusts out of the north potentially reaching 35 mph.

Friday will still be blustery, but the worst will be behind us.

Winds this high often cause issue for boaters as the waves turn hazardous, so expect a Small Craft Advisory to be put in effect by Wednesday and last much the rest of the week.

This front will also bring cooler air, but don’t expect a big chill this time.

We have been experiencing near-record heat this week, and we just get knocked back down to normal for mid-December.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 60s and perhaps a few spots will briefly touch the upper 50s. Still, 60s and windy can be a little brisk by our tropical standards.

Another front arrives by the weekend, and it may bring powerful storms and even more wind.