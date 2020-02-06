Strong winds expected for South Florida ahead of cold front

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Get ready for a windy and warm Thursday, South Florida.

A wind advisory for South Florida will start at 1 p.m. and remain in effect until 10 p.m., but strong winds are expected through Friday.

Winds are expected to reach 20-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph or more.

With these strong winds, beach and boating activities are not recommended.

There is a high risk of rip currents for beachgoers and a small-craft advisory for boaters as the waters will be choppy to rough.

During these strong winds, some recommended safety tips include securing loose outdoor objects and using caution when driving high-profile vehicles.

A line of storms accompanying a cold front will make for a soggy commute at times Friday morning.

Expect breezy and cooler conditions behind the front by Friday afternoon.