Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Broward County until 3:45 p.m.

Located over Pembroke Pines and moving east at 30 mph, storms could produce up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail in some areas. That is large enough to cause damage to cars.

Locations impacted include: Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Davie and Weston.

Follow storm path with Local 10 Weather Authority radar.

