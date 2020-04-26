Tropical depression forms in the Pacific

Pembroke Park, FL – It may only be April, but parts of the world are already seeing tropical cyclones. Such is the case in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where Tropical Depression One-E formed Saturday morning.

While the Eastern Pacific Ocean Basin usually has an earlier start to the official hurricane season than our Atlantic (there’s is May 15 vs our June 1), this is still unusual.

In fact, this is the earliest a tropical cyclone has formed in that ocean basin since satellites have given us a reliable record (the early 1970s).

Thankfully, the cyclone is weak and poses no threat to land. It is forecast to only achieve winds to 35 mph, and it will likely dissipate by Monday or Tuesday.

While the Pacific may be off to an early start, there are no storms currently brewing in the Atlantic.

This also isn’t an indicator that the Atlantic will see an early kickoff to the hurricane season. However, the Atlantic hurricane season forecast from Colorado State University does predict an active season ahead. It calls for 16 named storms, with 8 hurricanes and 4 “major” hurricanes (category 3 or higher). The 30-year averages are 12 named storms, with 6 hurricanes and 3 “major” hurricanes.

The Pacific currently has warmer-than-normal surface water temperatures that will likely cool over the next several months. This is important because it would prevent a storm-suppressing El Nino from forming. Heading into the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, warm ocean surface temperatures in the Atlantic and favorable atmospheric conditions could allow for a busy season.

Hurricane season is just over a month away. It is never too early to prepare. Stay tuned for the Weather Authority’s updated Hurricane Survival Guide that you can download and keep handy.