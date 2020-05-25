Flood watch issued through Tuesday morning in South Florida

Published: May 25, 2020, 7:52 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:00 am

MIAMI – Widespread rain has continued to fall Monday and is causing major flooding issues for South Florida.

A flood watch has been issued until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Several flood advisories will be issued during the morning and afternoon for roads that are already seeing flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for central Miami-Dade until 8:15 a.m. Monday.

At 6:19 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain, which will cause flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding throughout the day include the city of Miami, Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami and Homestead Miami Speedway.

The National Weather Service warns that excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of canals and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A tornado was also confirmed by radar around 1:30 a.m. near Krome Avenue and Quail Roost Road, Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris said.

The tornado very quickly moved into the Everglades.

There were no reports of any damage.