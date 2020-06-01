Miami-Dade mayor to hold news conference on hurricane season

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is holding a news conference Monday afternoon regarding hurricane season.

Hurricane season began Monday and runs through Nov. 30.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center, which is located at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Headquarters at 9300 NW 41st St. in Doral.

Officials across the southern states of the U.S. are scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans around the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to download the Local 10 Weather Authority’s Hurricane Survival Guide.

The Associated Press surveyed dozens of local and state emergency management officials from Texas to Virginia, and more than 60% of them say they're still working on plans for public hurricane shelters.

One called an evacuation during the pandemic a nightmare scenario.

Academics who study disasters are worried going into the hurricane season. They say people may want to plan to get by with little government help. But federal emergency management officials say they’re ready and fully funded.