Miami-Dade, Broward counties brace for severe thunderstorms

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A severe thunderstorms warning has been issued throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties by the National Weather Service. It’s the second one issued Sunday. It’s been an active weekend with also severe thunderstorm warning issued on Saturday.

The focal point of this heavy rainfall and lightning is northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties.

The weather alert is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

At 5:52 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near the intersection of Krome and U.S. 27 to Ojus and moving northeast at 15 mph.

The hazard is that this storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The heavy rains and lightning are an indicator that this is an especially strong storm.

Fort Lauderdale should see the most severe weather of the storm about 6:35 p.m. Weston will have heavy rainfall at 6:32 p.m., Oakland Park around 6:46 p.m. and Pompano Beach at 7:01 p.m.

Into the evening, expect lingering, backside strong storms possible up until 8 p.m. throughout the region.

The weather service warns that hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Pembroke Pines, Miami Gardens and Miramar are expected to catch the worst of the heavy downpours.

