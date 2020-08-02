Norcross: Tropical Storm Isaias moving away from South Florida, which dodged the worst of it

Tropical Storm Isaias weakened as it moved away from South Florida on Sunday, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles.

Watches and warnings in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been discontinued.

The 2 p.m. forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm continuing to move along the east coast of the Florida and toward the Carolinas.

Watch Bryan Norcross’ latest analysis of Hurricane Isaias in the video above.

As of 2 p.m., Isaias was about 80 miles east-southeast of Fort Lauderdale. It is 105 miles southeast of West Palm Beach. The storm was producing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with higher gusts. It is moving northwest at 8 mph.

