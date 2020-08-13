Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic, breaking another record

PEMBROKE PARK. Fla. – It took a little longer than forecasters expected, but Tropical Storm Josephine has formed, becoming the earliest “J” storm in Atlantic history.

At 11 a.m. it was about 975 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, previously known as Tropical Depression Eleven, is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

“This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days, followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week,” the Miami-based Hurricane Center said in its advisory. “Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.”

Forecasters say that the tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles to the north of Josephine’s center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 millibars.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this point, but the Leeward Islands are being instructed to monitor the progress of the storm.

“At this point, it does not look like the system will have an opportunity to get very strong before it weakens again as it passes the [Caribbean] islands,” Local 10 hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross wrote in his analysis Thursday.

The earliest “J” storm before Josephine was Jose, which formed on Aug. 22, 2005.

For the latest forecast information, head over to the Local 10 Weather Authority page.