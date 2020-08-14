Tropical Storm Kyle forms off east coast, joins Josephine

MIAMI, Fla. – Tropical Storm Kyle formed off the east coast on Friday while Josephine continued to trek west-northwest in the open Atlantic.

Neither storm is expected to impact land.

The National Hurricane Center said Kyle was 185 miles SE of Atlantic City, N.J. and moving east-northeast at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Slight strengthening is possible over the next 24 hours. Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday.

Kyle is the earliest K-named storm to form. The previous earliest named storm was Katrina on Aug. 24, 2005.

Two tropical storms, Josephine and Kyle are in the Atlantic. (WPLG)

Meanwhile, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours.