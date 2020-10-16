Watch out for king tide flooding in South Florida this weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – King tide flooding will have a big impact near the coast this weekend in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the Florida Keys. With strong onshore winds, we could hit a moderate flood stage, so be aware of high tide times.

The next round of king tides are expected to last through at least Tuesday. The predicted high tide is expected to peak Saturday morning, but that doesn’t take into account weather conditions.

A persistent northeast wind of 10-20 mph will pile up water along the coast, leading to tides rising higher than predicted. This is caused by a cold front stalling out over South Florida.

The unusually high tides will likely persist into next week.

High-tide times for Miami Harbor this weekend are:

Saturday 9:40 a.m.

Saturday 9:53 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Sunday 10:41 p.m.