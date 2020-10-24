Tropical Depression 28 forms, will become Tropical Storm Zeta

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Depression 28 formed on Saturday near Cuba. The depression is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm Sunday, and, although it tracks west of South Florida, it will increase heavy rain in the area.

Tropical Depression #Twenty-Eight Advisory 1: 2020 Produces Yet Another Tropical Depression. Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Part of Western Cuba. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 24, 2020

This does put the Gulf states on alert yet again. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

It could become Tropical Storm Zeta as soon as Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Zeta would be the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season — a tie for the record of most named storms to form in a year, which was set in 2005.

Tropical storm watches are in place for western parts of Cuba.

Tropical Depression 28 forms and the Gulf states might be on alert again. (WPLG)

This year’s season has had so many storms that the National Hurricane Center has gone to the Greeks, using the Greek alphabet for naming storms.

This naming convention has been established by the World Meteorological Organization Tropical Cyclone Programme. In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms take names from the Greek alphabet.