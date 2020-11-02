Cold front bringing cooler and windy conditions to South Florida

MIAMI – It’s finally beginning to feel like fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for metro and coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday.

Along with a cold front coming through the area, winds are expected to gust in the 30s and up to 40 mph.

A Gale Warning is in effect through early Tuesday for the offshore waters of Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

According to the NWS, Monday’s gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could fall, causing power outages.

The winds will also cause hazardous conditions for high-profile vehicles on bridges and overpasses.

Drivers are urged to use caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and residents are asked to secure outdoor objects.

Thanks to the cold front, there will be less humid cooler temperatures for your Tuesday.

Check the Local 10 Weather Authority page for the latest forecast information and stay tuned to Local 10 for updates.