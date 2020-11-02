The strongest landfalling tropical cyclone on record just hit the Philippines

Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines late Sunday with one-minute sustained winds to 195 mph and even higher gusts. This makes it not only the strongest tropical cyclone of the year, but ever on record to hit land anywhere in the world.

The previous world record holders were Super Typhoons Haiyan and Meranti, both of which also struck the Philippines. Each had sustained winds to 190 mph, with Haiyan hitting in 2016 and Meranti in 2013. Haiyan took over 6,000 lives.

Goni’s impacts are still being assessed, but it was nothing short of devastating. The Cantanduanes Island region took the core of the storm, taking not only winds similar to an EF-3 or higher tornado, but also storm surge to 10-20 feet and over a foot of rain. About 90% of the infrastructure in the area was damaged and crops took a heavy loss. The death toll currently stands at 20. It has weakened significantly, but is now tracking toward Vietnam as a low-end tropical storm.

Now tracking toward Vietnam as a weaker storm

While Goni’s winds are the highest on record at landfall, there have been stronger tropical cyclones while over the ocean. Hurricane Patricia had incredible sustained winds to 215 mph off the coast of Mexico in 2015, but its winds weakened some before landfall.

South Florida’s own buzzsaw in the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane that struck the Middle and Upper Keys holds the #4 spot for highest winds at landfall with 185 mph. It still retains the record for the lowest pressure recorded globally for a storm at landfall at 892 millibars (Goni was 905 millibars).

A woman walks past a car that was swept by floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni in Batangas city, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Super typhoon Goni left wide destruction as it slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Residents try to save belongings after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni rose inside their village in Batangas city, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Super typhoon Goni left wide destruction as it slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Electrical poles are toppled due to strong winds from Typhoon Goni in Daet, Camarines Norte province, central Philippines, Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Sharalaine Robles Gonzales) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, debris from a damaged structure at the Naga airport in Naga city, central Philippines, as Typhoon Goni hits the country Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds, knocking down power in several towns and prompting the evacuation of about a million people in its projected path. (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP) (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines)