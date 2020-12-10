Temperatures dip even lower for parts of South Florida

MIAMI – Wednesday marked another chilly night in South Florida, and some parts of the area were even colder Thursday morning than the day before, as expected.

Those in Monroe County experienced temperatures in the 50s overnight into Thursday morning, while Miami experienced temperatures in the upper 40s, which was the first time for the area since the beginning of this year.

By 6 a.m., temperatures were back in the low 50s in Miami.

Pembroke Pines was still at a frigid 46 degrees at 6 a.m., and Fort Lauderdale was just slightly warmer at 50 degrees.

The high Thursday is an enjoyable 70 degrees, and the skies will be clear so it is the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Friday will be another cold day before temperature lows rise to the upper 60s over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to dip again next week.

