Christmas cool down: South Florida wind chills may fall to 30s

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Santa dropping gifts through your chimney is going to coincide with temperatures dropping across South Florida.

While we can expect a warm Christmas Eve, Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris forecasts that the Christmas Day high temperature will be before sunrise, with the mercury then falling throughout Friday.

He has the forecast high for Friday at 66 degrees, which would be the coolest Christmas in Miami this century — since 1999, to be exact.

Much of South Florida could see temps as low as the 50s on Christmas, and it will get even colder heading into Saturday, when low temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 40s and some parts of the region could experience wind chills in the 30s.

Yes, that could mean cold-stunned iguanas falling from the trees.

