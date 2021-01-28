Bundle up: Cooler temps are coming back to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a sticky Thursday morning, South Florida is getting another cooldown.

Thanks to an incoming cold front, temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

There may be a stray coastal shower but our forecast looks mostly dry through the weekend.

Expect more cool weather early next week, with temperatures possibly back in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

