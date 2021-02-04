Coldest air of the season hits South Florida

MIAMI – The coldest air of the season pushed through South Florida overnight Thursday.

Miami was feeling temperatures in the upper 40s early in the morning before temperatures rose slightly to the low 50s by 4:30 a.m.

Parts of Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, were also feeling temperatures in the upper 40s Thursday morning, while Key West was feeling temperatures in the upper 50s.

Temperatures were even colder inland, with both Hialeah and Redland recording just 47 degrees.

Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda said winds from the northwest are causing our temperatures to drop to the 40s, and is also affecting the wind chill.

“But by the afternoon, the shift in the wind direction -- remember, I always talk about winds because they play a huge part in our temperatures -- will warm us up,” she said.

Durda said South Florida will have a high of 71 degrees Thursday, which should come around 3 p.m.

“This is just the beginning of the warming trend,” Durda said.