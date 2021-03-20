What’s the weather outlook for spring in South Florida?

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Spring 2021 started around 5:37 a.m. in South Florida on Saturday, according to Local 10 Weather Authority meteorologist Brandon Orr.

So what can we expect for the next three months until summer arrives in South Florida?

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal seasonal temperatures for April, May and June in the Southeast and for nearly all of the United States.

The prediction center said that above-normal temperatures are most likely to continue moving into the summer months.

The March equinox, also called the vernal equinox, is the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to NASA Earth, during the equinox, the Sun will shine directly on the equator with nearly equal amounts of day and night, about 12 hours. Throughout the world, the Northern and Southern hemispheres will get equal amounts of daylight.

Saturday morning marked the time when the day-to-night line, called the terminator, was perfectly vertical from pole to pole.

Today is the official start of Spring: the Spring/Vernal Equinox! 5:37am this morning marked the time when the day-to-night line, called the terminator, was perfectly vertical from pole to pole. #SpringEquinox #FirstDayOfSpring pic.twitter.com/3z16Tqkb94 — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 20, 2021

On the first day of spring in South Florida, Saturday’s sunrise was at 7:24 a.m. and sunset is expected at 7:32 p.m.