Chilly mornings across South Florida until Thursday

MIAMI – You’ll want your hot morning cafecito in hand this week as South Florida wakes up to temperatures in the 60s.

According to Local 10 Weather, those in South Florida can expect to wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s from Monday, April 5 up until Thursday, April 8.

MARVELOUS MONDAY: What a way to start the week! We are cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s! We will only hit the upper 70s today thanks to a cool NE breeze. Temperatures warm up into the mid 80s by mid-week so enjoy today! #flwx #Miami pic.twitter.com/LoJkzWy5L0 — Jordan Patrick (@JPatrickWPLG) April 5, 2021

According to Local 10 meteorologist Jordan Patrick, the cool temperatures are thanks to a breeze from the northeast.

“We woke up to temperatures in the 60s across the area with a few upper 50s popping up in some of our inland neighborhoods! This is thanks to a cool NE breeze that will continue this afternoon,” says Patrick. “High temperatures today will only reach the upper 70s thanks to that breeze keeping us comfortable.

However, these cooler morning and evening temperatures won’t last, as South Florida heats up to the mid-80s by Thursday.

“Take advantage of this weather now because we very quickly heat things up to the mid-80s by mid-week. This is thanks to our winds shifting out of the SE by Wednesday,” he explains. “Watch for gradually rising temperatures and humidity through the rest of the week and into the weekend.”

For the latest weather forecast and live updates, visit Local 10 Weather or follow Local 10 Weather on Twitter.