NOAA to announce initial outlook for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

MIAMI – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will announce its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday afternoon during a virtual media briefing.

Speakers at the 12:30 p.m. event will address the anticipated activity for the 2021 hurricane season and provide information on how to be prepared for the season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Below is a list of who will be speaking at Thursday’s news conference:

· Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce

· Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator

· Matthew Rosencrans, hurricane season outlook lead, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center

· Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator

Forecasters so far have been predicting an above-average year in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes.

Last month, Colorado State University released the first of its hurricane season predictions for the year, calling for a slightly above-average year with 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 Category 3+ storms.

This comes on the heels of the historic 2020 season, the most active Atlantic hurricane season in history with 30 named storms.

