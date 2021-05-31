Get ready for hurricane season with the Local 10 Weather Authority

Local 10 is getting your ready for the 2021 hurricane season in South Florida.

The 2020 hurricane season in South Florida was challenging — a record breaking year. But it’s 2021 and it’s time to prepare.

Check out the stories and the videos from the Local 10 News Weather Authority’s special “Hurricane Season 2021: Staying Storm Safe” to help you get ahead. We also take a look back at some of the most recent devastating storms.

>Chief Certified Meterologist Betty Davis: Predictions for 2021: What can we expect after a record-breaking 2020?

>Meterologist Jordan Patrick: South Florida prepares for a second hurricane season during the COVID-19 era

>Meterologist Brandon Orr: FPL will use drones, robots to get your power back faster in a hurricane

>Meterologist Luke Dorris: Florida Keys still cleaning up 4 years after Hurricane Irma

>Anchor/Consumer reporter Layron Livingston: Lumber scarcity will make it pricy to board up your home this hurricane season

>Anchor/reporter Jenise Fernandez: 2 years after Dorian, Abaco community still recovering

>Meterologist Julie Durda: Generators becoming more of a ‘necessity’ for families during hurricane season

>Investigative reporter Amy Viteri: As hurricane season starts, Miami-Dade’s sea-level strategy underway

>Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross: How good are the models at predicting hurricanes?

CLICK HERE to view and download our 2021 Hurricane Survival Guide.