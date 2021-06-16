All of South Florida under flood watch beginning at 10 a.m.

MIAMI – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of South Florida beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The flood watch expires at 8 p.m.

Forecasters say significant rainfall is expected once again Wednesday, which may aggravate already saturated grounds as the slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could result in widespread flooding.

Gusty winds and lightning strikes are also possible.

The flood watch comes a day after heavy rain flooded the streets south of Fifth Street in Miami Beach just before sunset.

And in Davie, drone video showed a neighborhood near Interstate 75 that was covered with water.

Wicked weather causes another day of damage in South Florida

High winds and soaked soil likely caused a giant palm tree to topple over at the Brookfield Square condominiums in Lauderhill.

The top of the tree was sheared off, sending the trunk one floor below.

“I was at work and my boys texted me and then they called my cellphone. They’re like, ‘Mom, a tree fell, a tree fell, and it’s really loud,’” Lisa Barber said.

The toppled tree remains taped off as residents wait for inspectors.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Barber said.

Despite the damage, officials say no one was hurt.

The heavy downpours also caused headaches for drivers.

In Fort Lauderdale, a shopping center parking lot looked more like a lake, while drivers on Interstate 595 were met with white-out conditions.

