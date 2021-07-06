WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Elsa douses Florida Keys with rain

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West isn’t expected to get a direct hit from Tropical Storm Elsa, but the Middle and Lower Keys will have a wet and windy Tuesday as the system continues its path north.

At 8 a.m., Elsa’s core was about 55 miles west of Key West, and it was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 60 mph.

The Lower Keys (and possibly the fringe of the Middle Keys) could see winds of 40-50 mph.

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas are in a tropical storm warning.

