Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Brian Glazer, creator of new system to measure water level heights along the coast

Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Brian Glazer from the University of Hawaii at Manoa about his research into microbes and how they exist is extreme natural environments like volcanoes and deep in the oceans. Plus we learn about a new system called Hohonu, which has the goal of measuring ocean, bay, or river levels in real time so we know what’s happening during storms or due to sea-level rise in general.

Bryan Norcross is currently a hurricane specialist at Local 10 News, the station where he began his stretch on television in Miami in 1983.

