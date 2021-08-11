Bryan Norcross Podcast - Dr. Brian Glazer, creator of new system to measure water level heights along the coast

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Brian Glazer from the University of Hawaii at Manoa about his research into microbes and how they exist is extreme natural environments like volcanoes and deep in the oceans. Plus we learn about a new system called Hohonu, which has the goal of measuring ocean, bay, or river levels in real time so we know what’s happening during storms or due to sea-level rise in general.

