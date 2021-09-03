Bryan Norcross Podcast - Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Roni Avissar, Dean of UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science

Bryan and Luke talk with Dr. Roni Avissar, Dean of the oceanography and meteorology school at the University of Miami about research underway at the school, including a new idea for detecting the strength of hurricanes, a hurricane forecast model, using a helicopter to better understand how hurricanes strengthen, and what’s involved in being a dean at a high-level meteorology school.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: