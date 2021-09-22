Bryan Norcross Podcast - New Orleans meteorologist David Bernard discusses Hurricane Ida

Bryan Norcross and Luke Dorris talk with David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist at WVUE-TV in New Orleans, about his and his TV station’s experiences during Hurricane Ida. What did they know before Ida hit? Was it a surprise? What was it like in the city during the storm? How has the recovery gone in the city and it the hardest hit areas? How could communications have been better? And much more.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: