Sam Continues To Strengthen

Location 1635 miles ESE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 60 mph Heading W at 16 mph Pressure 29.53 Coordinates 39.7W, 11.1N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sam was located near latitude 11.1 North, longitude 39.7 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a general west to west-northwest motion is expected to continue over the next several days, with a gradual slowdown in forward motion.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast during the next several days. Sam is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow morning and could become a major hurricane by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:42 Thursday Afternoon, September 23rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:52 Thursday Afternoon, September 23rd

Land Hazards

None.