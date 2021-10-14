Bryan Norcross Podcast - Bryan and Luke talk with legendary former NHC director Neil Frank

Join Bryan and Luke Dorris for a wide-ranging conversation with the amazing, 90-year-old former director of the National Hurricane Center Dr. Neil Frank. Neil recalls the great hurricanes of the 1960s, how forecasts were made at that time, and how he came to understand that communications is as important as making good forecasts. Learn how a kid from Kansas grew up to be the longest serving NHC director in history.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: