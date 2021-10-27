Cold front may spark strong storms in South Florida

Thunderstorms will be more widespread Thursday night along the leading edge of a cold front.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A powerful cold front moving across the Gulf of Mexico will push toward South Florida on Thursday night.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop at any time Thursday, but don’t expect a washout. Any storms during the daytime will be spotty with plenty of dry time. As the cold front gets closer around and after sunset, the storms will become more widespread.

Ingredients are in place for a couple storms to be strong or severe. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. We’ll also be watching the radar for any rotation that could produce funnel clouds or an isolated tornado.

Nice and dry today, but watch out for the storms in South Florida tomorrow. Some could be strong or severe. They'll just be spotty during the day, but more widespread tomorrow night. #Miami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/DYvCudHCn9 — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) October 27, 2021

Most of the rain will move out around sunrise Friday morning. This will leave us with a dry Friday afternoon. Lower humidity will rush in, leaving us with the coolest air of the season so far over the weekend.

Low temperatures by Sunday morning will reach the mid-60s. Winds will relax a bit on Halloween, just in time for trick-or-treating.

Ad

Stay updated with Local 10 for updates on Thursday’s severe weather threat and click here for the latest forecast information.