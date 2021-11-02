Tropical Storm Wanda continues to drag out hurricane season

Wanda is now officially a tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic. It’s over just-warm-enough water to keep it going as it finishes its slow loop to the south. The storm is now forecast to head generally north and should be finished by the end of the week.

Tropical systems at higher latitudes don’t need 80-degree ocean water to form because the upper atmosphere is also cooler. It’s the contrast between the water temperature and the upper air that makes the air rise, which energizes the storm.

To the south, the National Hurricane Center is making note of a small area of low pressure in the extreme southern Caribbean. As I’ve mentioned here many times, that’s the area we watch this time of year for potential development.

(National Hurricane Center)

In this case, however, the disturbance is very close to Panama, and is weak. The chances of anything developing before it makes landfall are very low. It’s much more likely to become an organized storm once it gets into the Pacific.

This system will likely be off the board by tomorrow. Until it’s gone, however, there is the continuing threat of heavy rain in Central America.

Otherwise, nothing appears to be in the works. A winter weather pattern has set in over Florida, which pushes the heavy tropical moisture well to the south.