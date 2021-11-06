Cold front to lower South Florida temperatures to 60s Saturday night and 50s Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida will be getting a taste of the coldest air of the season so far starting Saturday night. Temperatures are forecast to dip to the 50s by Sunday morning.

The cool blast comes behind a departing cold front tied to a weather system that brought flooding rain, 2 to 4 inches, to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Friday.

Northwest winds will make the difference, sending drier, cooler air over the region.

Low temperatures in the 50s are expected for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, especially inland.

Local 10 Weather Authority Meteorologists are forecasting a low of 58 degrees for Miami on Sunday — the coolest since March 22nd and about 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures dipping below 60 degrees in Miami in early November it’s not, necessarily extraordinary.

According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the median date of the first less than 60 degrees at Miami International Airport is Nov. 10th. Records for the location date back to 1938. On the other hand, using the most recent 30-year period, the median date for the first less than 60 degrees is Nov. 16th.

“If MIA does drop below 60 degrees this weekend, it would be a few days earlier than the median, but I wouldn’t consider it highly unusual, National Weather Service Meteorologist Robert Molleda said, adding “The record lows during this time of year are in the upper 40s to lower 50s, so we’ve certainly had lower temperatures in past events.”

Cooler than average temperatures are forecast to stretch into Monday. By the middle of the week, seasonable will temperatures return.

