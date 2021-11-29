South Florida shivers — coolest night of the season ahead

Bundle up! Local 10 News Meteorologist Luke Dorris says you'll be waking up to cool temperatures in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Tuesday morning.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Temperatures are expected to tumble into the 50s overnight, bringing one of the coolest nights so far this fall.

Those of us near the coast in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be in the mid-upper 50s, while those further inland will feel a chill in the mid to even low 50s.

(WPLG)

The exact forecast for Miami is a dip to 57, which would match what we had Sunday morning for the lowest reading of the season. In fact, Sunday’s low was the coolest since March 8, over eight and a half months ago.

While this is cool for this time of year, a full 10 degrees below normal, we are far from records. In 1952 there was a low of 42 on the last day of November. And the champ for coolest November temperature in Miami comes from way back on Nov. 21, 1914, when Miami dropped to a numbing 36 degrees.

Though Monday night will be a bit brisk, don’t expect a drastic difference from recent nights. This will be a cool night among a string of them.

Ad

Lows have been reported in the 50s for parts of South Florida for the past two nights.

(WPLG)

We feel the cool-down in our afternoons as well. Mid-70s from Monday were about five degrees below normal. Tuesday will be nearly a carbon copy with a high of 75.

This is all thanks to a cold front that passed through Monday morning, bringing north winds and pulling cool and dry air down from the Southeast United States. Nights will warm gradually the rest of the week as winds shift off the warmer Atlantic Ocean. We’ll be back to normal by the end of the week.