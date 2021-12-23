It’s South Florida’s coolest day of the season. How long will it last?

The Miami area woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s on Thursday, the coldest air of the season so far as Christmas inches closer. Meteorologist Brandon Orr discusses how long the cooldown will last in his forecast.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With Miami’s temperature at 56, possibly dropping to 55, Thursday is the coolest morning we’ve had in South Florida since way back on Feb. 2.

It’s even cooler in some places, like Pembroke Pines where it’s 52.

Highs Thursday will be similar to Wednesday afternoon, making it to the low- to mid-70s. Expect full sunshine and no rainfall.

This is likely to be the coolest it will be over the next seven days. Though lows in the upper 50s are expected to return overnight into Friday morning, we will then see a wind shift to the east, bringing in warmer air with highs returning to the 80s.

Despite that, the humidity will stay at reasonable levels, so still expect it to feel comfortable this Christmas weekend.

Christmas Day looks like it will be mostly clear with a projected high of 79 and low of 62.