Another cold front will trigger strong storms Sunday

Expect a solid line of gusty storms to sweep across all of South Florida

Brandon Orr, Meteorologist

A large line of thunderstorms expected to move through early Sunday afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Saturday started with the coolest air of the season so far, with temperatures in the low 50s. A perfectly blue and sunny sky will create a dry start to the weekend.

By Sunday morning, signs of change will be moving in. We will not be as chilly and perhaps a stray shower or two will sweep by in the morning.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, a solid line of storms will move onshore in Fort Myers and Naples. It will move fast enough to arrive in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale area, and the Florida Keys, early in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms will produce cloud-to-ground lightning, but the main threat is damaging wind gusts in isolated areas along the line.

By late Sunday, the storms will have already moved offshore and another cool surge will move in for the work week.

