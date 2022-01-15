Another cold front will trigger strong storms Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Saturday started with the coolest air of the season so far, with temperatures in the low 50s. A perfectly blue and sunny sky will create a dry start to the weekend.

By Sunday morning, signs of change will be moving in. We will not be as chilly and perhaps a stray shower or two will sweep by in the morning.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, a solid line of storms will move onshore in Fort Myers and Naples. It will move fast enough to arrive in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale area, and the Florida Keys, early in the afternoon.

⛈ We're dry today, but expect a solid line of strong thunderstorms to move across South Florida early Sunday afternoon. This one will be quick, but may interrupt your plans. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/h6O3Wyh6eR — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) January 15, 2022

Some thunderstorms will produce cloud-to-ground lightning, but the main threat is damaging wind gusts in isolated areas along the line.

By late Sunday, the storms will have already moved offshore and another cool surge will move in for the work week.

Stay updated with Local 10 News and Local10.com as we get closer to Sunday’s strong storm threat.