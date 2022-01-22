Weekend brings cooler air in South Florida, coldest temperatures expected by Monday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A strong cold front is sweeping across South Florida Saturday brining a surge of humidity and a few showers ahead of it.

On Sunday, drier air will rush in behind the front. Humidity will drop with a lot more sunshine compared to the start of the weekend.

The heart of the cooler air will be delayed until Monday morning. A perfect wind direction down the Florida Peninsula will set up to send temperatures 10 degrees or more below average.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be feeling the low 50s as the sun rises Monday. Inland areas west of I-95 could drop to the upper 40s.

The upcoming chill could rival the coldest air of the season so far, which was 51 degrees at Miami International Airport last Saturday.

While this could be the coldest air we’ve felt in nearly one year, our temperatures have been much colder in the past. The record low temperature for Jan. 24 is 36 degrees set in 2003.

We’ve reached what is typically the coolest part of winter. Our average temperatures start increasing again late next week as we get ready to start February.