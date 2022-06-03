Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of South Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of South Florida Friday as a storm system will bring rain and wind throughout the day and weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of Friday morning, the system was about 470 miles west-southwest of Miami with 40 mph winds.

It was moving northeast at 6 mph.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast has slightly sped up the track of the low with it nearing the southwest Florida coast overnight Friday.

Expected impacts remain unchanged and are outlined below.

* Regardless of formation, main impacts and hazards will remain the same. Flooding rain, tornadoes, and squally weather will be the main impacts across South Florida.

(National Hurricane Center)

* The main threat from Potential Tropical Cyclone One to the local area will be the potential for flash flooding from excessive rainfall.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for South Florida from midnight Friday through Sunday morning.

* Isolated tornadoes will be possible as Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves through the region Friday into Saturday.

* Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected with a heightened risk for rip currents across all South Florida beaches and potential elevated surf along the Atlantic coast this weekend.

