Nicole strengthens into hurricane, Miami-Dade no longer under tropical storm watch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gaining strength Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Nicole continues to bring dangerous wind to Grand Bahama Island and will approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Watch was discontinued for Miami-Dade County, however there are watches and warning still in effect in Broward County. A flood watch is also in effect for eastern areas Broward and northeast Miami-Dade until 8 p.m.

Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday.

All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as well as after care.

Broward public schools will also be closed Thursday. Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed classes will resume Thursday but all public schools in South Florida will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed that all of its schools will be open Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, Nicole was about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida Island, and it was moving west at 13 mph with 75 mph sustained winds.

On the forecast track, Nicole will approach the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch is in effect from Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from south of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach.

The National Hurricane Center warned the storm was going to affect weather conditions in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Many areas in Florida are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state.

Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian’s flooding.

“A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday,” the NHC reported. “On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move near or over Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas this afternoon and evening, and move onshore the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area tonight.

“Nicole’s center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and into the Carolinas Friday.”

WARNINGS

Hurricane Warning:

* The Abacos, Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas.

* Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line.

Tropical Storm Warning:

* Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas.

* Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton.

* Flagler/Volusia County Line to South Santee River, South Carolina.

* North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass.

* Lake Okeechobee.

Storm Surge Warning:

* North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

* Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida.

* Anclote River, Florida, to Ochlockonee River, Florida.

WATCHES

Hurricane Watch:

* Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton.

* Lake Okeechobee.

Storm Surge Watch:

* Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida.

* South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach.

* Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina.

