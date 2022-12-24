Temperatures expected to plunge as Arctic cold front hits South Florida ahead of Christmas

An Arctic Cold Front is on track to gift South Florida with a Christmas that may rank among the top 10 coldest for Miami.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s the mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Christmas weekend forecast (WPLG)

Northwest to north breezes will add to the chill. It could feel as though temperatures are in the upper 30s before and just after daybreak for parts of metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place Saturday morning for areas west of metro Broward to southwest Florida. The National Weather Service notes that those places may experience wind chills as low as 30 to 35 degrees except areas west of Lake Okeechobee where it can get as low as 25 degrees.

Wind Chill forecast on Sunday (WPLG)

The last time Miami had a Christmas with a low temperature in the 40s was in 2022 when the mercury dipped to 49°.

Records dating back to the 1930s show the coldest Christmas morning on record for Miami was in 1989. The mercury dropped to 30°!

Also notable, Christmas weekend 2022 may not look merry and bright. It could be merry and overcast at times for South Florida and the Keys with clouds streaming over the area. Sprinkles or a few showers may not be completely out of the question, particularly Christmas day.